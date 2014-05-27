CAIRO May 27 Egypt's bourse will be closed on
Tuesday for a public holiday on the second day of presidential
elections, authorities said.
Banks will also be closed on Tuesday, according to the
announcement on Monday night.
Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to emerge
from the voting as Egypt's next president, with supporters
seeing him as the man who can pull the Arab world's most
populous nation back from the brink.
Lines at 20 Cairo polling stations visited by Reuters
consistently over the past three years appeared shorter than in
previous elections. The interior minister said turnout was good.
