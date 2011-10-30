CAIRO Oct 30 Egypt's Misr Cement Qena
said on Sunday its nine-month net profit fell 16 percent from a
year earlier.
Net profit fell to 263.7 million Egyptian pounds ($44.2
million) from 313.9 million pounds in the first nine months of
2010, it said in a statement released by the stock exchange.
The firm also said it had shut its factories indefinitely
because of a strike by employees demanding higher wages.
Ahmed Imam, a company official, told Reuters the firm
operated one factory with production capacity of 5,400 tonnes of
cement per day.
Misr Cement Qena is 27.6 percent owned by ASEC, which is the
cement division of private equity firm Citadel Capital
.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Dina Zayed)