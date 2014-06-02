CAIRO, June 2 Egypt's interior ministry has
asked foreign technology firms to help it monitor social media
websites to prevent crime and track down terrorists, officials
said on Monday, another sign that the government intends to
stifle all forms of dissent.
Seven foreign firms have offered proposals for monitoring
social media websites, an interior ministry official said.
Interior Ministry officials did not name the companies.
The plan was announced days after former army chief Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi, the man who toppled Egypt's first freely-elected
leader, won a landslide victory in a presidential election,
according to provisional results.
Social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook played a
vital role in the 2011 popular uprising that toppled autocrat
Hosni Mubarak.
After passing a law that severely restricts protests, it
appears the government may now try to scare opponents away from
expressing their views on websites.
Egyptian pro-democracy activists often use the sites to take
a critical look at the government, a risky move at a time when
human rights groups accuse the army-backed government of
stifling all forms of dissent.
Interior Minister Mohammed Ibrahim said in a statement
published by the state news agency that the new project is not
designed to restrict freedoms and is more about improving
security.
An Interior Ministry source said the monitoring plan was put
in place after it was confirmed that some elements deemed by the
government to be terrorists had begun communicating through
social media websites.
Critics of the government say human rights abuses have
increased since Sisi ousted President Mohamed Mursi of the
Muslim Brotherhood last year after mass protests against his
rule.
The government has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist
group. Security forces have killed hundreds of Mursi supporters
and thousands have been jailed In one of the toughest crackdowns
in the Brotherhood's 86-year history.
Islamist insurgents based in the Sinai have killed hundreds
of police and soldiers since Mursi's overthrow.
"It is natural for us to monitor terrorism threats on the
internet with the help of international firms," a security
source told Reuters, adding that it was normal.
"(Ordinary) monitoring of social media is no longer
sufficient in light of the huge rise in usage over the past
years."
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)