BRIEF-Egypt's Delta Co for Construction and Rebuilding FY profit falls
March 21 Delta Co for Construction and Rebuilding:
CAIRO Nov 13 Egyptian property developer Medinet Nasr's third-quarter net profit rose 158 percent from a year earlier to 46.8 million Egyptian pounds ($6.6 million), the company said on Thursday.
Medinet Nasr also reported a 162 percent increase in revenues to 118 million Egyptian pounds on the back of a successful housing development near Cairo International Airport.
"The strong performance in our flagship Tag Sultan development is a testament to the project's clear selling proposition and to our ability to properly position it in the market," said Ahmed El Hitamy, the company's General Manager.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; editing by David Clarke)
March 21 Delta Co for Construction and Rebuilding:
TOKYO, March 21 Demand for land to build hotels and shopping outlets stemming from a boom in tourism helped Japan's nationwide land prices edge up for two consecutive years, a government survey showed.
SEOUL, March 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0745 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 21 360.9 -185.6 -233 ^March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 March 17 251.2 -210.4 -93.5 March 1