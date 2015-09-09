* Egypt, Cyprus set to draw oil/gas drillers-WoodMac
* Seismic survey demand focused on Egypt-PGS
* Complex politics also keep explorers at bay
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, Sept 9 A huge gas find in Egyptian waters
is set to speed exploration activity in the area after a lean
decade of discoveries, while neglecting the wider Mediterranean
whose total estimated reserves theoretically rival those of east
Africa.
Italian oil group Eni's discovery of the Zohr field
off the coast of Egypt is the Mediterranean's biggest ever,
holding an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas and
fueling interest in the scantily explored region.
The U.S. Geological Survey pegs technically recoverable gas
reserves in the Mediterranean at around 411 trillion cubic feet,
but without seismic surveying to pinpoint actual deposits,
interest is thin outside of proven hot spots such as Egypt.
The politics of Mediterranean countries are also complex and
confusing, burdened by red-tape and subject to sudden energy
policy U-turns, keeping explorers at bay, the International
Association of Oil and Gas Producers said.
Still, the region holds up on paper as a potential
heavyweight against red-hot plays in east Africa, where the USGS
in 2012 estimated probable, undiscovered reserves of 441.1 tcf.
Companies from Anadarko to BG Group are
gearing up to build giant gas export plants in Mozambique and
Tanzania.
Yet Europe's falling gas output and declining drilling
activity is boosting import reliance on Russia.
One leading seismic survey company says Mediterranean demand
is focused mostly on Egyptian waters.
"We have just completed a large survey for an oil company
offshore Egypt, we haven't done much in the western Med," said
Bard Stenberg, vice-president of investor relations at Petroleum
Geo-Services.
Part of the problem is that the Mediterranean's diverse
geology inclines explorers to stay in areas with proven reserves
and exploration-friendly governments.
"(Egypt's) Nile Delta and Israel are geologically distinct
and in Libya it changes again," Adam Pollard, upstream analyst
at Wood Mackenzie said.
"Exploration will likely intensify around the Zohr field and
in neighbouring Cypriot blocks," he said.
A glut of cheap oil and gas and bleak European energy demand
discourages firms from hunting after west Mediterranean
reserves, said Patrick Heather, senior fellow at the Oxford
Institute of Energy Studies.
Egypt's turnaround stands in stark contrast to neighbour
Algeria where recent licensing rounds yielded slim pickings,
while Libya's descent into chaos thwarts new investment.
Further west, Italy's gridlocked permitting system has
effectively stranded two-thirds of its offshore exploration
acreage, geological research papers show.
The country's oil and gas association says 700 million
tonnes of oil equivalent lie offshore with potential to slash
imports.
Spain is a similar story.
Only Israel has rivaled Egypt in producing giant offshore
finds like Leviathan, with 22 tcf of gas, but policy reversals
have rattled investors. Ongoing antitrust wrangles have also
frozen development work on Leviathan.
Comparisons with the North Sea, which has produced around
127 tcf of gas already and is the world's fourth and third
biggest oil and gas producing province, respectively, are
premature given the Mediterranean's nascent exploration efforts.
One of many advantages North Sea producers have are
harmonised regulatory frameworks perfected over decades to
encourage drilling off Britain, Norway and the Netherlands.
