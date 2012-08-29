* Activists say army courts tried 12,000 after Mubarak fell
* New president under pressure to move faster
* Military trials long a feature of Mubarak's rule
By Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO, Aug 29 Mohamed Fawzy was just 21 when he
was jailed by an Egyptian military court for 25 years, accused
of stealing refrigerators.
"Since his arrest last year, I have been exhausted and
hysterical," said his mother Sabreya Fahmy, choking back tears.
"I could kneel at the president's feet to bring me back my
innocent son."
At least 12,000 civilians have gone before army courts in
the security vacuum that followed the fall of Egyptian leader
Hosni Mubarak, according to the campaign group No to Military
Trials, and at least 5,000 are still in jail.
Many of those jailed were arrested in the protests that
erupted during the 18 months an interim military government was
in charge in Egypt, and some have even been tried since civilian
President Mohamed Mursi took office in June.
Mursi has pardoned 630 civilians on the recommendation of a
committee he formed to study the cases of 2,165 prisoners. The
committee said the cases of the remaining prisoners needed to be
investigated further.
Activists want the remainder to be released or at least
referred to civilian courts for retrials. Until Mursi acts, they
say, his claim to champion the cause of last year's Arab Spring
uprising will be open to question.
"It is shameful that President Mursi, who rose to power
because of these civilians' struggle and the time they are
spending in jail, is sitting in his palace eating with his
family, while we have no clue what has become of the people
inside those prisons," said prominent activist Ahmed Domma.
They also say the situation is a direct - and dangerous -
challenge to Mursi, Egypt's first elected head of state in 5,000
years. Mursi earlier this month dismissed the country's top
generals in a bold show of power after 60 years of military
leadership.
"The military is still continuing to sentence people and use
military tribunals as if it is saying to the president you are
not the only one in power," said Salma Abdel-Gelil, a member of
No to Military Trials.
Activists have long complained that military trials were
used by Mubarak to secure convictions that might not have been
possible in more open and accountable civilian courts.
A QUESTION OF PRIORITIES
Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood, the socially conservative
movement from which he hails, came late to the uprising against
Mubarak that was begun by liberal and left-wing activists.
While voicing the same commitment to democracy as those of
revolutionaries, and pressing the army to stick to its timetable
for elections, the Brotherhood generally avoided direct
confrontation with the generals when they were temporarily in
charge.
To its critics, the Brotherhood has shown more dedication to
the pursuit of power than to human rights and the rule of law.
"The track record of the Brothers during this period is
characterized by promises broken and silence in the face of
abuses, such as military trials for civilians and the
application of the emergency law for most of the SCAF's tenure,"
Michael Wahid Hanna of The Century Foundation wrote in Foreign
Policy, referring to the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.
"The Brothers, in tandem with the SCAF, also sought to
tarnish those intent on continuing the protest movement through
mass mobilization and public actions," he said.
Mubarak's overthrow and the election of Mursi has
transformed Egypt's stale politics. But many Egyptians say the
unreformed security forces still disregard the basic rights of
citizens.
Activists say the use of torture by security officials is
still common, though officials in the past have routinely denied
such practices are routine and say any allegations of torture
are properly investigated.
"WE WERE LUCKY"
Karim El Kennany, a member of the Egyptian Social Democratic
Party, said he was detained and beaten last month on charges of
insulting an army council member during a demonstration near the
house of a general in Cairo.
"We were just standing silently holding up posters about the
constitution," said Kennany, 26. "On my way home some
plainclothes men tied my arms, blindfolded me and threw me to
the ground. They just kept beating us, u nt hinkingly.
"We found ourselves on a floor of a civilian jail that
housed dangerous criminals. The truth is we found among those
criminals more humanity than the officers and informants.
"We were lucky that our party backed us and helped us, but
there are thousands inside those jails that nobody knows
anything about," said Kennany.
On Aug. 12, Mursi pensioned off Field Marshal Hussein
Tantawi, Mubarak's defence minister for 20 years, replaced the
chief of staff and cancelled constitutional provisions that
conferred wide powers on the army leadership.
The move gave Mursi powers rivalling those of Mubarak. It
also removed any doubt that he would be able to release or retry
the detainees facing military trial.
"It gives us new grounds to push for all our demands," said
Abdel-Gelil of No to Military Trials. "Now he has the
legislative and executive power to take the actions he should
have taken from the start."
Campaigners say a new constitution being prepared must bar
military courts from trying civilians - a practice employed
under Mubarak to muzzle Islamists and other political opponents.
At the moment, an army decree still allows troops to arrest
civilians on drug charges or on the vague crime of "thuggery".
Mohamed El Zarea, a rights lawyer and member of the
committee Mursi appointed to review the military trial cases,
said the body would recommend a civil retrial of all the
civilian cases it is handling when it issues its final report,
due by the end of August.
Critics of the process say the committee risks overlooking
the many others detained by the army in often chaotic and
arbitrary round-ups.
Others say Mursi seems to be looking after his political
allies first; last month he pardoned at least 17 Islamists
jailed for militancy during the Mubarak era.
"Mursi is biased because the youth in those jails are not
part of his political current," said Samir Ghattas, head of the
Middle East Forum, a Cairo-based think tank dealing with
regional issues.