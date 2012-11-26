BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
CAIRO Nov 26 Egypt's justice minister said on Monday he believed President Mohamed Mursi would agree with the country's highest judicial authority on its proposal that would limit the scope of a presidential decree to expand Mursi's powers.
The statement issued by the Supreme Judicial Council on Sunday night said Mursi's decree should apply only to "sovereign matters", suggesting it did not reject outright the declaration, which has triggered violent street protests. The council meets Mursi later on Monday.
Justice Minister Ahmed Mekky, speaking about the council statement, said: "I believe President Mohamed Mursi wants that." His comments were reported by the official state news agency.
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.