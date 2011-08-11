CAIRO Aug 11 Egyptian state investigators accused a former agriculture minister and a businessman with illegally confiscating land, state media reported on Thursday.

"Former Agriculture Minister Amin Abaza and businessman Amr Mansi ... are to be sent to Ismailia criminal court in the case of Amr Mansi confiscating massive lands in Sinai and Ismailia with no right," official news agency MENA reported.

The investigation began in February, a few days after the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising.

Both were banned from travelling and had their assets frozen. They were also accused of wasting public funds.

Several former ministers, officials and businessmen are on trial for corruption as state investigators probe the dealings of the wealthy political and business elite around Mubarak. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Louise Ireland)