* Mekky was a vocal advocate of reform under Mubarak
* Cites Islamist protest in resignation letter
* Move comes as Mursi plans cabinet reshuffle
CAIRO, April 21 Egypt's Justice Minister Ahmed
Mekky has resigned in protest at "an assault" on the judiciary
by President Mohamed Mursi's Islamist backers, a spokesman said
on Sunday, underlining mounting tensions between the judiciary
and the executive.
Mekky submitted his resignation to Mursi on Saturday, said
the spokesman, Ahmed Salam. It followed a protest on Friday by
Mursi's Islamist backers in the Muslim Brotherhood demanding the
"purification" of the judiciary.
An outspoken supporter of judicial reform during the rule of
deposed President Hosni Mubarak, Mekky was named justice
minister in August in the first government appointed by Mursi
after his victory in June's presidential election.
He opposes a proposed law under discussion in the
Islamist-dominated parliament that critics say would give the
government too much control over the make-up of the judiciary,
according to local media reports.
Mekky had threatened to resign if it was passed, though the
parliament has yet to vote on the law.
His resignation strips the government of a high-profile
figure just as Mursi plans a reshuffle seen as an effort to ease
tensions and convince the IMF there is enough political
consensus on a loan deal vital to easing an economic crisis.
Egypt's economy has been hit by more than two years of
turmoil that has scared off tourists and investors and triggered
a currency and budget crisis.
The country, which has rapidly been burning through the hard
currency reserves it needs to import food to feed its 84 million
people, has in recent weeks sought financial support from its
Arab allies and key emerging powers.
The United States, which gives about $1.5 billion a year in
mainly military aid to Egypt, has grown more critical of the
Islamist-led authorities of late, citing a lack of political
inclusivity as one of its concerns.
At the time he came to office, Mekky was widely respected as
a reformer. But he quickly came under attack from critics who
said he had abandoned his principles.
The criticism spiralled in November when Mursi issued a
controversial decree which the opposition saw as a power grab.
Mekky was caught off guard.
In his resignation letter, Mekky said Friday's protest
showed that Mursi's allies now agreed with his opponents on the
need for him to step down. "Now is the time to realise my wish
of lifting this burden from my shoulders," he wrote.
Thousands of Islamists rallied in Cairo on Friday, calling
for the implementation of the new legislation and the removal of
judges they see as corrupt remnants of the Mubarak era. The
protests triggered clashes in which dozens were injured.
PLANS FOR REFORM HIT POLITICAL REALITY
Mursi's most vocal opponents see the plans for judicial
reform as part of a Brotherhood attempt to deepen its control.
Denying such accusations, the Brotherhood says the judiciary is
in bad need of reform.
"Mekky came to the job with a fairly detailed idea of what
he wanted to accomplish that has run up against political
reality," said Elijah Zarwan, a Cairo-based political analyst.
"In the context of what looks to be an escalating
confrontation between the judiciary and the executive, Mekky
thought that this was not the best time to carry out reform."
Friction between the government and the judiciary has been
on the rise since March when the Administrative Court ordered
the cancellation of a Mursi decree calling for parliamentary
elections, forcing a delay in voting due to have begun in April.
A court on Sunday rejected a state appeal against the
ruling. Mursi has said the elections may now begin in October.
The Brotherhood points to other court rulings as proof of a
judiciary dedicated to thwarting it. These include last year's
decision to dissolve the Islamist-led lower house of parliament.