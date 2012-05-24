The number of mobile phone subscriptions in Egypt grew by 25 percent to 91.9 million in the year to March, government figures showed on Thursday.

The number of mobile phone subscriptions in February was 91.8 million.

In March 2011, Egypt's three mobile operators, Etisalat Egypt, Mobinil and the Egyptian unit of Vodafone, had 73.65 million subscriptions.

Egypt is the Arab world's most populous country, with more than 80 million people, some of whom have more than one mobile subscription. To access the data, click on www.eip.gov.eg (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)