CAIRO Aug 6 The number of mobile phone subscriptions in Egypt rose to 74.77 million in May, up 28 percent year-on-year, government figures showed on Saturday.

In April the number of mobile phone subscriptions was 74.58 million.

In May 2010, Egypt's three mobile operators -- Etisalat Egypt , Mobinil and Vodafone's unit in Egypt -- had 58.253 million subscriptions.

Egypt, with about 80 million people, is the Arab world's most populous country.

