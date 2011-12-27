CAIRO Dec 27 The number of mobile phone subscriptions in Egypt grew 25.76 percent to 80.39 million in the year to September, government figures showed on Tuesday.

The number of mobie phone subscriptions in August was 78.99 million.

In Septmber 2010, Egypt's three mobile operators -- Etisalat Egypt, Mobinil and the Egypt unit of Vodafone -- had 63.93 million subscriptions.

Egypt is the Arab world's most populous country, with more than 80 million people.

To access the data, click on www.eip.gov.eg (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)