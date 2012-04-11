CAIRO, April 11 The number of mobile phone subscriptions in Egypt rose 27 percent to 91.32 million users in the year to January, government figures showed on Wednesday. The number of mobile phone subscriptions in December 2011, was 83.43 million. In January 2011, Egypt's three mobile operators, Etisalat Egypt, Mobinil and the Egyptian unit of Vodafone, had 71.5 million subscriptions. Egypt is the Arab world's most populous country, with more than 85 million people. To access the data, click on www.eip.gov.eg (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)