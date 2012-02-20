CAIRO Feb 20 Egyptian mobile firm Mobinil said on Monday it posted a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 of 177 million Egyptian pounds ($29.32 million).

The firm had posted a net income of 342 million pounds in the same quarter of 2010, it said in a statement.

Mobinil said revenue in the fourth quarter of 2011 was 2.54 billion pounds, and that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 598 million pounds.

Mobinil said its total number of subscribers at the end of 2011 was 32.9 million. ($1 = 6.0375 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed)