CAIRO, Sept 29 Egypt's M2 money supply
rose 9.5 percent in the year to the end of August, the
central bank said on Thursday.
Money supply was 1,024.3 billion Egyptian pounds,
up from 1,019.9 billion pounds at the end of July and 935.2
billion at the end of August 2010.
Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply
figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central
bank's website:
(www.cbe.org.eg):
August 2011 July 2011 August 2010
Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,024.3 1,019.9 935.2
Year-on-year +9.50 +10.44 +11.8
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer; Writing by Dina Zayed)