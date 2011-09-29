CAIRO, Sept 29 Egypt's M2 money supply rose 9.5 percent in the year to the end of August, the central bank said on Thursday.

Money supply was 1,024.3 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 1,019.9 billion pounds at the end of July and 935.2 billion at the end of August 2010.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website:

(www.cbe.org.eg):

August 2011 July 2011 August 2010 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,024.3 1,019.9 935.2 Year-on-year +9.50 +10.44 +11.8 (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer; Writing by Dina Zayed)