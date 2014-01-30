CAIRO Jan 30 Egypt's M2 money supply climbed 19.1 percent in the year to the end of December, the central bank said on Thursday.

Money supply rose to 1.39 trillion Egyptian pounds ($199.67 billion from 1.360 trillion at the end of November and 1.167 trillion pounds at the end of December 2012.

Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) Dec. 2013 Nov. 2013 Dec. 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,390.8 1,360.1 1,167.2

(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Janet Lawrence)