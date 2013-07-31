CAIRO, July 31 Egypt's M2 money supply rose by 18.4 percent in the year to the end of June, the central bank said on Wednesday. Money supply climbed to 1.296 trillion Egyptian pounds ($185 billion) from 1.269 trillion at the end of May and 1.094 trillion at the end of June 2012. Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) June 2013 May 2013 June 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,295.8 1,268.5 1,094.4 ($1 = 7.0011 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Shaimaa Fayed)