CAIRO, Aug 29 Egypt's M2 money supply climbed by 19.4 percent in the year to the end of July, the central bank said on Thursday. Money supply rose to 1.316 trillion Egyptian pounds ($188 billion) from 1.296 trillion at the end of June and 1.102 trillion at the end of July 2012. Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) July 2013 June 2013 July 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,316.2 1,295.8 1,101.9 ($1 = 6.9850 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Toby Chopra)