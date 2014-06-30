BRIEF-Shareholders approve Access National Corp's merger with Middleburg Financial Corp
* Shareholders approve Access National Corporation merger with Middleburg Financial Corporation
CAIRO, June 30 Egypt's M2 money supply rose 17.02 percent in the year to the end of May, the central bank said on Monday. Money supply rose to 1,484.42 billion Egyptian pounds ($207.61 billion) from 1,268.51 billion pounds at the end of May 2013. Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,484.4 1,459.6 1,268.5 ($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)
* Shareholders approve Access National Corporation merger with Middleburg Financial Corporation
LONDON, March 15 Britain will create a new watchdog to coordinate a currently splintered approach by professional bodies to detecting money-laundering, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 15 The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday it has ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.7 million civil penalty for violating the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act by failing to report accurate data on its loan transactions.