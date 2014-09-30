CAIRO, Sept 30 Egypt's M2 money supply rose 17.14 percent in August compared to the same month last year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Money supply rose to 1.557379 trillion Egyptian pounds ($217.82 billion) in August, compared to 1.329492 trillion in the same period of 2013.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In trillions of pounds)

August 2014 July 2014 August 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.55738 1.54503 1.32949 ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)