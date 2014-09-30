BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
CAIRO, Sept 30 Egypt's M2 money supply rose 17.14 percent in August compared to the same month last year, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Money supply rose to 1.557379 trillion Egyptian pounds ($217.82 billion) in August, compared to 1.329492 trillion in the same period of 2013.
Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In trillions of pounds)
August 2014 July 2014 August 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.55738 1.54503 1.32949 ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.