CAIRO, Sept 29 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 18.3 percent at the end of August from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday. The money supply stood at 2.15 trillion Egyptian pounds ($242.12 billion), it said. Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg):