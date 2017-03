CAIRO, Nov 30 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 19.6 percent at the end of October from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. The money supply stood at 1.87 trillion Egyptian pounds, it said. Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.866843 1.850305 1.560327