CAIRO, March 2 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 16.4 percent at the end of January from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

M2 money supply stood at 1.6276 trillion Egyptian pounds ($213 billion) at the end of January 2015, compared to 1.3983 at the end of January 2014.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg):

(In trillions of pounds)

Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2014 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.6276 1.6065 1.3983 ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)