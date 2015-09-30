CAIRO, Sept 30 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 16.8 percent at the end of August from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday. The money supply stood at 1.82 trillion Egyptian pounds, it said. Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): Aug 2015 July 2015 Aug 2014 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.819138 1.799490 1.557379 (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)