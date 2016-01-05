CAIRO, Jan 5 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 19.4 percent at the end of November from a year earlier, the central bank said on its website. The money supply stood at 1.878 trillion Egyptian pounds, it said. Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Nov 2014 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.878 1.866843 1.573 (Editing by Louise Ireland)