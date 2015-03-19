BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of medium-term notes
* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017
CAIRO, March 19 Egypt's state-owned Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) has applied for a listing on the Cairo stock exchange with capital of 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($302 million), a bourse statement said on Thursday.
The listing is part of a flurry of initial public offerings, mergers and rights issues that have boosted activity on the EGX , which had struggled to win investor confidence during four years of political and economic turmoil since the Arab Spring uprising. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman)
* Avenues Global Holdings LLC says raises $17 million in equity financing - SEC filing
ZAGREB, April 5 Croatia's parliament could pass an emergency law as early as Wednesday to shield the economy from big company failures after the country's largest private firm Agrokor piled up debts, leaving it struggling to pay creditors and suppliers.