CAIRO, March 19 Egypt's state-owned Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) has applied for a listing on the Cairo stock exchange with capital of 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($302 million), a bourse statement said on Thursday.

The listing is part of a flurry of initial public offerings, mergers and rights issues that have boosted activity on the EGX , which had struggled to win investor confidence during four years of political and economic turmoil since the Arab Spring uprising. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman)