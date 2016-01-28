CAIRO Jan 28 Egypt's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept benchmark interest rates unchanged on Thursday, the central bank said in a statement.

The MPC kept the overnight deposit rate at 9.25 percent and the overnight lending rate at 10.25 percent, it said.

The central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points last month, the first hike since July 2014, citing inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Louise Ireland)