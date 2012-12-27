BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says board approved further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower and associated equipment
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
CAIRO Dec 27 Egypt's public prosecutor has ordered that ousted President Hosni Mubarak be moved to an army hospital from his prison clinic on recommendations from a medical report, security sources said on Thursday.
It was not yet clear when Mubarak would be moved and what those recommendations were, security sources told Reuters.
"Mubarak will head to Maadi military hospital," an army source told Reuters. Maadi is a suburb of Cairo.
Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for three decades, was forced out in February 2011 after a popular uprising. In June, he was sentenced to life in prison for his role in killing protesters during the uprising. He was admitted to a prison hospital that month following a health crisis.
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
* The peoples bank board elects vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pfizer Inc reports 16.4 pct stake in ICU Medical Inc as of Feb. 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kpY8il) Further company coverage: