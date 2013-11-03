* Ousted president face charges of inciting violence
* Rights groups concerned about skewed justice system
* Muslim Brotherhood says to continue protests
By Michael Georgy
CAIRO, Nov 3 Egypt's first freely elected
president, Mohamed Mursi, goes on trial on Monday under a
security crackdown that has devastated his Muslim Brotherhood
movement and raised concerns that the army-backed government is
reimposing a police state.
Mursi, who was ousted by the army on July 3 after mass
protests against his rule, is due to appear in court at the same
Cairo police academy where autocrat Hosni Mubarak also faces
trial following his own overthrow in 2011.
The popular uprising that toppled Mubarak had raised
expectations that Egyptians could break the military
establishment's longstanding grip on power. However, the
generals are back in charge, to the dismay of Western allies who
hoped Egypt's experiment with democracy would be smooth.
Mursi, who has been held in secret location since his
removal after only a year in office, is due to appear along with
14 other senior Muslim Brotherhood figures on charges of
inciting violence.
In the most senior visit to Cairo by a U.S. official since
Mursi's fall, Secretary of State John Kerry called on Sunday for
a fair, transparent trial for all Egyptians.
The defendants could face a life sentence or death penalty
if found guilty. That would probably further inflame tensions
between the Brotherhood and government, deepening the
instability that has devastated investment and tourism in a
country where a quarter of people live under the poverty line.
When the army ousted Mursi, it promised a political roadmap
would lead to free elections. What followed was one of the
harshest clampdowns on the Brotherhood, which is now struggling
to survive after enduring state repression for decades.
In August, riot police backed by army snipers crushed
protest camps in Cairo demanding the reinstatement of Mursi, a
U.S.-trained engineer.
Security officials accuse Brotherhood leaders of inciting
violence and terrorism. Hundreds of the movement's members and
supporters have been killed and many of its leaders jailed.
The Brotherhood denies any links with violent activity.
"What concerns me about this trial is that the justice
system has been extremely selective and there has been almost
near impunity for security services for the killing of hundreds
of protesters," said Heba Morayef, Egypt director for Human
Rights Watch.
"In that kind of environment of politicised prosecutions,
the likelihood for real justice is compromised."
Mubarak has already been sentenced to life for complicity in
the killing of protesters in the 2011 uprising, but an appeals
court has ordered a retrial.
PATH TO DEMOCRACY
There are indications that the authorities are growing less
tolerant of freedom of expression. Egypt's top television
satirist was pulled off the airwaves a week after he poked fun
at army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Egyptian officials admit the path to democracy has been
rocky but say a proper democratic transformation will take time.
"It can't be judged on what we do today and what we do tomorrow.
I promise you we will succeed in doing this, but I am sure we
will stumble on the way," Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy told
Reuters in an interview.
Islamist militants based in the Sinai Peninsula have stepped
up attacks on security forces since Mursi's overthrow.
Egyptian security officials accuse Hamas, an offshoot of the
Brotherhood which runs Gaza, of supplying Sinai Islamists with
arms, an accusation the Palestinian militant group denies.
Brotherhood officials say they remain determined to fight
for Mursi's reinstatement, although far fewer Islamists seem
ready to protest during the onslaught by security forces.
"If Mursi is convicted there will be a major escalation
through peaceful protests and without the use of force," said a
senior Brotherhood official, who added that other Islamists may
take up arms against the state.
The Brotherhood accused the army of staging a coup and
reversing the democratic gains made since the fall of Mubarak,
who ruled with an iron fist for three decades.
But many Egyptians, who grew disillusioned with Mursi's
rule, do not share their view.
"The Brotherhood will continue to protest everywhere to
spread chaos. These protests will not bring back Mursi or the
Brotherhood to power," said Fathi Awadallah, a 50-year-old
businessman in Mansoura, a city in the Nile Delta.
The military says it was responding to the people's will.
POPULAR ARMY GENERAL
Sisi, the man who toppled Mursi, has become popular. Few
doubt the general, who was head of military intelligence under
Mubarak, would win if he ran for president.
Many liken him to Gamal Abdel Nasser, the colonel who led a
coup against the monarchy in 1952, set up an army-led autocracy
and rounded up thousands of Muslim Brotherhood members.
Relatives of Brotherhood detainees complain they are being
held in cramped conditions and mistreated.
"This Mursi trial is a farce. Who should be put on trial?
Those who had power stolen from them or those who did the
stealing?" asked Abdullah Mustafa who said his brother, a
Brotherhood member, died shortly after being held in prison.