DOHA May 17 Senior Muslim cleric Sheikh Youssef
al-Qaradawi has condemned death sentences passed on himself,
former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and 105 supporters of
the Muslim Brotherhood group over a mass jail break in 2011.
In a video statement posted on Qaradawi's twitter account on
Sunday, the elderly Qatar-based cleric who is also a spiritual
leader for the Muslim Brotherhood said the rulings were
"nonsense" and violated Islamic law.
"These rulings have no value and cannot be implemented
because they are against the rules of God, against the people's
law...no one will accept it," Qaradawi said in the statement,
which was broadcast by Al Jazeera's Arabic news channel in
Qatar.
In line with all death sentences, the decisions issued on
Saturday will be referred to the grand mufti, Egypt's religious
authority, for a non-binding opinion.
A final court ruling is expected on June 2.
The charges relate to Mursi's escape along with other
Brotherhood leaders from a prison north of Cairo during the 2011
Arab Spring unrest. Qaradawi denied involvement in the escape in
his video statement and said he was in Qatar at the time.
An Egyptian regarded as one of Islam's top thinkers,
Qaradawi's religious shows on Al Jazeera have been watched by
millions.
His criticism of Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, the former army chief
elected to succeed Mursi after a popularly backed takeover in
2013, has added to a rift between Qatar and other Gulf Arab
states.
Regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia considers the Islamist
group a terrorist organisation and has heavily funded Sisi's
cash-strapped government.
Amid the tensions, Qaradawi's televised Friday sermons have
gone off the air, but he continues to criticize Egypt's new
rulers in conferences and statements to the press and followers.
"It's the right of people to revolt against corruption and
unfairness. I still call on people to revolt," Qaradawi said.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Noah Browning/Hugh Lawson)