CAIRO Nov 18 General Electric Co and
Egyptian private company Carbon Holdings signed a $500 million
dollar agreement on Monday to provide support in the building of
the world's largest liquid cracker at a petrochemicals complex
on the Gulf of Suez.
The naptha cracker project is part of the Tahrir
Petrochemicals Complex worth $4.8 billion dollars, said Basil
El-Baz, CEO of Carbon Holding, an industrial developer and
operator implementing downstream and oil and gas projects in
Egypt.
Baz said that the construction of the cracker would begin
"sometime in 2014" and that construction was expected to take
approximately 50 months.
GE Vice Chairman John Rice said that the company's
commitment to Egypt "cuts across all of our businesses" and said
he looked forward to more projects in Egypt.
The two companies said that they would be providing
"technology and equity support to the Greenfield naphtha cracker
and olefins complex project of Tahrir Petrochemicals in Ain
Sokhna," an Egyptian energy hub.
They said the new plant would have an annual production
capacity of 1,360,000 tonnes of ethylene and polyethylene and
"significant quantities of propylene, benzene, butadiene and
linear alpha olefins."
GE and Carbon Holdings will provide technologies for the new
plant including "advanced aero-derivates gas turbines, steam
turbines, generators, water filtration and desalination
equipment, turbo machinery compressors."
"The positive impact of this plant on our economy will be
tremendous," trade minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour told
reporters.