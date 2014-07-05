CAIRO, July 5 Egypt slashed its natural gas
subsidies to several industries increasing gas prices by 30-75
percent, part of a broad government strategy to cut back
subsidies that eat up to a fifth of its annual budget.
The new cut that was announced in the state's official
gazette on Saturday came immediately after a decision to reduce
car fuel subsidies, raising mainstream fuel prices up to 78
percent.
Egypt's government, appointed last month by the newly
elected President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, said it was determined
to tackle the subsidies' burden and cut most within five years.
Saturday's new decision would increase the price of natural
gas to $8 per one million thermal units for the cement factories
and to $7 for the iron, steel, aluminium, copper, ceramic and
glass industries.
Last March, Egypt allowed cement companies to use coal for
energy to avoid potential public anger over frequent blackouts
that started after a 2011 uprising that ousted autocratic
president Hosni Mubarak and which was followed by a wave of
violent protests and economic turmoil.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by
Stephen Powell)