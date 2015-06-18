FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
June 18 Commodities trader Noble Group will supply a single liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Egypt in late June after winning a closed tender launched two weeks ago, trade sources said.
Egypt launched the tender to procure one additional LNG cargo this month but invited only Vitol, Trafigura and Noble Group, one of the sources said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.