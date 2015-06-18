June 18 Commodities trader Noble Group will supply a single liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Egypt in late June after winning a closed tender launched two weeks ago, trade sources said.

Egypt launched the tender to procure one additional LNG cargo this month but invited only Vitol, Trafigura and Noble Group, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)