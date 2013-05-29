CAIRO May 29 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding said on Wednesday that its subsidiary in North Korea, the sole 3G cellular network operator koryolink, had secured two million subscribers.

"When we first acquired the license in North Korea, people thought the service will only be provided to a few privileged individuals," said Orascom executive chairman Naguib Sawiris.

"We are very proud today to witness our subscriber base in North Korea increasing at a growing rate, emphasizing the right of the North Korean citizens in DPRK to communicate."

A surge in 3G cellphone usage to more than a million users has triggered hopes among observers that technology could crack the edifice of North Korea's one-party state.

But even a million cellphones is only 4 percent of the population and the network is tightly controlled, so users can only talk to others on the same network.

OTMT was formed in November 2011 from assets controlled by Sawiris after he sold most of his global telecom interests to Russia's Vimpelcom. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Louise Heavens)