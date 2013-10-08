BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
CAIRO Oct 8 Egypt's National Societe General Bank, which was bought by Qatar National Bank , posted a 16-percent rise in net profit in the first nine months to end-September, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The country's second-biggest private bank by market capitalisation made a net profit of 1.37 billion Egyptian pounds ($199 million) in the first nine months compared with 1.18 billion pounds in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 6.8905 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.