CAIRO Nov 9 Egypt's National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB) said on Wednesday net income for the first nine months of 2011 rose 9 percent to 1.09 billion Egyptian pounds ($182.6 million).

"Despite the fact that Egypt is in ... a transitional period that has an impact on the performance of various sectors of the economy, NSGB has successfully managed to maintain the growth of its balance sheet as well as its bottom line profitability," the bank said in a press release. ($1 = 5.969 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)