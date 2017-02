CAIRO, April 30 Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) said on Monday Egypt's regulator had approved its request to call for a shareholders meeting to vote on a plan to split its construction and fertilisers businesses.

The company has set the vote for May 17.

Under the proposal, OCI would continue to own the fertilisers business, while a new company called Orascom Engineering & Construction would be formed to own its construction businesses.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr)