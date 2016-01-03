CAIRO Jan 3 Egypt's outstanding arrears to
foreign oil companies rose to $3 billion at the end of December
2015 from $2.7 billion at the end of October, Petroleum Minister
Tarek El Molla told Reuters on Sunday.
"The arrears owed to foreign oil companies by Egypt reached
around $3 billion at the end of December," El Molla said.
The ministry had said in September that Egypt aimed to
reduce the arrears owed to foreign oil companies to $2.5 billion
by the end of 2015 and to pay them off completely by the end of
2016.
