RPT-COLUMN-Oil traders back off bets on accelerated rebalancing: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 28 Brent spreads have weakened sharply in recent days as traders become less convinced the oil market will rebalance early in the second quarter.
CAIRO, April 16 Egypt said on Tuesday it awarded contracts for a minimum investment of $1.2 billion in eight oil and gas prospection projects in the Mediterranean Sea off its northern coast.
A statement from the ministry of petroleum said the awards were the result of an international tender which received 13 offers from domestic and foreign companies.
The firms, including BP, Petroceltic International , Edison, Sea Dragon, Dana Gas and Pura Vida Energy, would pay $73.2 million for the licences.
SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. crude lost more ground on Wednesday on rising U.S. oil output, although OPEC production cuts continued to offer support.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 Production, capital expenditure and remaining reserves in Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta fell in 2016, a "challenging" year with low oil prices and a wildfire that hurt the industry, according to a provincial report on Tuesday.