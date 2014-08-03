UPDATE 1-China lifts short-term rates for 3rd month straight to steady yuan, battle debt
* PBOC says policy unchanged, moves not the same as a policy rate hike
CAIRO Aug 3 Egypt is looking to borrow at least $1.5 billion from local and international banks in order to repay debt owed to foreign oil companies operating in the country, Oil Minister Sherif Ismail told Reuters on Sunday.
Egypt wants "a loan from local and international banks for at least $1.5 billion of debt to foreign companies operating in Egypt. We'll pay part of the debt in August and schedule the rest," he said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Oliver Holmes)
* PBOC says policy unchanged, moves not the same as a policy rate hike
To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 10:15 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: BNP
TOKYO, March 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and maintained a cautiously optimistic view on the economy, signalling that no expansion of monetary stimulus was forthcoming in the near future.