* Minister says debt payment will open the door to
investment
* Says LNG terminal deal to be finalised this month
* Egypt experiencing worst energy crisis in decades
(Adds quotes, details on loan, LNG terminal and gas tender)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, Aug 3 Egypt is looking to borrow at least
$1.5 billion from local and international banks in order to
repay debt owed to foreign oil companies operating in the
country, Oil Minister Sherif Ismail told Reuters on Sunday.
Egypt wants to repay money it owes international firms as
part of a scheme seeking to revive confidence in the economy
after years of turmoil following the popular uprising that
ousted president Hosni Mubarak in February 2011.
Ismail said paying the debt will open the door to foreign
investment. He said Egypt owed around $5.9 billion to foreign
oil firms as of the end of June.
The minister gave no details on which banks would be
approached but said Egypt wanted to borrow money so as not to
put pressure on reserves at the country's central bank, which
has provided funds for debt payments this year.
"We'll pay part of the debt in August and schedule the
rest," he said.
The country has previously said it would repay $3 billion in
monthly instalments until 2017 as an incentive to encourage
foreign oil companies to increase exploration and production.
The government's ability to pay oil companies and
contractors has been hit by the political upheaval, which has
disrupted investment and tourism and cut tax revenues.
Egypt produced 5.1 billion cubic feet per day (cfd) of gas
and 675,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) during 2013-2014,
Ismail said, and was targeting 5.4 billion cfd of gas and
695,000 bpd for 2014-2015.
GAS CRISIS
Egypt is also experiencing its worst energy crisis in
decades due to a continued decline in gas production.
Ismail said a much-delayed tender put out in October for a
floating terminal needed to import liquefied natural gas (LNG)
will be finalised by the end of August.
The country is "in the process of hiring a ship (floating
terminal). We are in the final stages and will complete the
contract before the end of August.
"The vessel will arrive in December and also we have to
import the first shipment of liquefied gas during the same
month," he said.
He said Egypt will also open a tender during August to
import gas from abroad to ensure the needs of the country are
met without problems.
Egypt has been struggling to meet soaring energy bills
caused by high subsidies on fuel products for its 85 million
people, most of whom are poor.
Last month it slashed energy subsidies, pushing up prices by
more than 70 percent.
Failure to find a solution to the energy crisis could
frustrate Egyptians, who rioted over long lines at petrol pumps
just before the army toppled elected Islamist president Mohamed
Mursi.
(Writing by Oliver Holmes; editing by Keiron Henderson)