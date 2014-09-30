(Adds quote, details)
CAIRO, Sept 30 Egypt aims to pay back $2 billion
to $3 billion it owes to oil and gas companies by the end of the
year, the oil minister said on Tuesday, as the government tries
to spur new investment to boost supplies.
The Arab world's most populous country faces its worst
energy crisis in decades. Debt owed to energy companies in Egypt
totalled $5.9 billion in May, the latest official figure
available.
"We are paying off $1 billion to foreign partners during the
next few days," Oil Minister Sherif Ismail told a news
conference in Cairo.
He said that after the Muslim Eid holiday that ends on Oct.
8, the government will issue a tender to borrow from
international banks to repay more of the debt.
Gas production is steadily declining in Egypt while
consumption keeps rising but firms are reluctant to increase
investment after the government fell behind on payments.
It paid a first tranche of $1.5 billion to companies last
December, but the debt continues to mount. Some it was incurred
before the 2011 revolt that overthrew Hosni Mubarak.
