Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
By Lin Noueihed and Eric Knecht
CAIRO Feb 14 Egypt is nearing a deal to import crude oil from Iraq and is looking to other countries to help secure supply, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation's chief Tarek al-Hadidi said.
Cairo's search for additional crude comes after Saudi Arabia's state oil firm Saudi Aramco halted shipments of oil products to Egypt last year.
The $23 billion Saudi aid deal had included 700,000 tonnes of refined oil products per month for five years. Aramco has never provided a reason for why the deal was halted.
Egypt has turned to the spot market in recent months to make up for the missing products.
The EGPC last month announced it was seeking up to 1.012 million tonnes of gasoil for delivery in February and March compared to around 200,000 tonnes of gasoil per month before the Aramco cutoff.
Egypt has turned to Iraq in search of a longer term solution to make up for the shortfall, and is in talks to import 1 million barrels per month of crude oil from Baghdad, which would then be refined into petroleum products in Egypt.
An Egyptian delegation is set to visit Iraq this month to work out final details.
"We are now in the final stages with the Iraqi government and ministry of oil in Iraq to supply 1 million barrels per month, this will be a good way to secure our crude supplies," EGPC's Hadidi told an oil conference in Cairo on Tuesday.
Hadidi said Egypt would look for similar deals with other countries as a way of securing its crude supplies.
"We are trying to have an agreement with other countries as well..goverment to government deals," he said. (Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.