BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
CAIRO, March 27 Egypt's oil ministry will pay another $1 billion of the money it owes to foreign energy firms within two weeks, Oil Minister Osama Kamal was quoted as saying in local financial daily Al-Mal.
The move follows a $1 billion payment earlier this year.
The minister also said he will meet with several foreign firms this week to discuss new means to pump additional supplies of gas.
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
* Athersys Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lMjdJc) Further company coverage: