CAIRO, March 13 Arab countries will provide Egypt with aid in the form of petroleum products until at least September, Finance Minister Hany Kadry Dimian said on Thursday.

"Arab aid for petroleum products offered to Egypt will continue until next September or October," Dimian, who took office last month in Egypt's surprise cabinet reshuffle, said in a text message to Reuters. (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)