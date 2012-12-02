CAIRO Dec 2 Egypt's opposition National
Salvation Front called on Sunday for protests in Cairo's Tahrir
Square and elsewhere on Tuesday against what it called the
country's illegitimate draft constitution.
"The National Salvation Front condemns the irresponsible act
by (President Mohamed Mursi) in calling for a referendum on an
illegitimate constitution that is rejected by a large section of
his people," the opposition alliance group said in a statement,
seen by Reuters, after it had held a meeting.
The alliance comprises leftist, liberal and socialist
parties that have rallied against Mursi's Nov. 22 decree
expanding his powers and shielding them from judicial review.