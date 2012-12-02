CAIRO Dec 2 An alliance of Egyptian opposition
groups called for protests in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Tuesday
to protest against President Mohamed Mursi's decision to call a
Dec. 15 referendum on what it called an illegitimate draft
constitution.
In a statement issued after a meeting on Sunday, a copy of
which was seen by Reuters, the alliance of liberal, leftist and
socialist parties accused Mursi of putting the interests of the
Muslim Brotherhood - the group that propelled him to power in a
June election - ahead of the interests of the nation.
"The National Salvation Front condemns the irresponsible act
by the president of the republic in calling a referendum on an
illegitimate constitution that is rejected by a large section of
his people," the statement said.
It said Mursi had "broken his promise not to put the
constitution to referendum before gaining wide national
consensus around it, which did not happen".
It described the text as "the supreme guide's constitution",
a reference to the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Mursi called the referendum after formally receiving the
final draft of the constitution on Saturday from the
Islamist-dominated assembly that drafted it.
Most of the non-Islamist members of the 100-member
constituent assembly had withdrawn from the body, saying their
voices were not being heard.
The National Salvation Front rallied in opposition to Mursi
after his Nov. 22 decree that expanded his powers and shielded
his decisions from judicial review.