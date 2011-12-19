CAIRO Dec 19 Orascom Construction Industries (OCI), Egypt's biggest listed company, said on Monday it would redeem bonds worth 1.65 billion Egyptian pounds ($274 million) early as part of a debt refinancing package for its fully-owned fertiliser subsidiaries.

OCI announced in October that the fertilisers group had arranged $1.9 billion in credit facilities with international and local banks. It said it had also raised $200 million in financing from the World Bank.

"By raising offshore debt and settling local debt, our balance sheet will benefit from interest expense savings related to the large interest differential between the Egyptian pound and the U.S. dollar," OCI said in an emailed press release.

OCI in late 2010 sold 1.65 billion pounds in five-year bonds with an interest rate of 11.75 percent.

The company said it would spend about $300 million to buy Egyptian pounds on the local market to help it pay for the redemption.

The group said in October it also planned to use its new credit facilities to separate its fertiliser and construction businesses into two legal entities under a single holding company. ($1 = 6.0220 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by David Cowell)