BRIEF-Reliance Defence & Engineering signs master ship repair pact with U.S. Navy
* Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy
CAIRO Jan 12 Jo Lunder, chief executive of Vimpelcom which bought Orasom Telecom's parent company, will become Orascom's new chairman, the firm said on Thursday.
He replaces Khaled Bichara, Orascom's former executive chairman, who stepped down at the end of 2011.
Orascom said in a statement Lunder would focus on "executing a strategy to increase cash flows through driving profitable growth, operational excellence and capital efficiency." (Writing by Edmund Blair)
* Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Boutique advisers specialising in micro-M&A for mostly family-run firms are enjoying a boom in Japan, as an ageing, shrinking population brings in the boundaries on the country's small business landscape.