BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 6 Cairo-based Orascom Telecom reported a net loss of $468.9 million before minority interests in the fourth quarter, up from a loss of $123.5 million a year earlier.
In a statement on Wednesday the company also reported a full-year loss of $205.76 million, compared with a profit of $660.35 million in 2011.
It said the deterioration was driven by tax charges, foreign exchange losses and other financial problems.
Orascom Telecom, which is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom , said its fourth-quarter revenue stood at $908.34 million, up from 895.71 million a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 23 percent to $425.50 million, while subscriber numbers reached 84.92 million, up 8.7 from the fourth quarter of 2011.
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1